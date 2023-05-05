Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .286 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Moreno has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Moreno has driven in a run in 10 games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings