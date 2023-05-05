The Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) play the Washington Nationals (13-18) a game after Christian Walker homered twice in a 12-7 victory over the Rangers. The game begins at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (2-3, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (2-4, 2.67 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (2-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (2-4, 2.67 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

  • The Diamondbacks' Kelly (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 34-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 3.62 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .214.
  • He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
  • Kelly has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

  • Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.67, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
  • Gray is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.
  • Gray is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.67), 47th in WHIP (1.277), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).

