Player prop bet odds for Christian Walker, Alex Call and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Washington Nationals at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (2-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Kelly has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 36th, 1.299 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 36th.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Apr. 28 6.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Padres Apr. 22 5.0 3 4 4 7 5 at Cardinals Apr. 17 6.0 5 1 1 3 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 11 6.0 1 3 3 7 4 vs. Dodgers Apr. 6 5.2 6 4 4 4 4

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Walker Stats

Walker has six doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 25 RBI (29 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .264/.306/.509 so far this season.

Walker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 3 2-for-4 3 2 5 8 0 at Rangers May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Rockies Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 32 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, eight walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .323/.385/.556 on the season.

Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .382 with four doubles, a triple, five walks and an RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 3 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 3-for-4 2 0 0 6 2

Alex Call Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Call Stats

Call has put up 23 hits with three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .230/.331/.350 slash line on the year.

Call Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Victor Robles Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Robles Stats

Victor Robles has four doubles, a triple, nine walks and eight RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .302/.394/.372 slash line so far this season.

Robles brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .545 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Robles Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 4 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 3 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 2 vs. Cubs May. 2 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0

