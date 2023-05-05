Friday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) versus the Washington Nationals (13-18) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 5.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (2-3) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (2-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored eight times and won five of those games.

Arizona has played as favorites of -185 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 161 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).

