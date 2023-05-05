On Friday, Christian Walker (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .264 with six doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this season (58.6%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (34.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has had at least one RBI in 55.2% of his games this year (16 of 29), with two or more RBI five times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 29 games (44.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (47.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (58.8%)

