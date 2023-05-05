The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .176 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

In 34.5% of his games this season (10 of 29), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

