The Texas Rangers (18-11) aim to sweep a two-game series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14), at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (2-2) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

The righty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Friday.

The 31-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 4.38, a 2.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.216.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Heaney has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.