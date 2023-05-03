Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers on May 3, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Marcus Semien and others when the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has collected 27 hits with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and five walks. He has driven in 10 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .265/.313/.490 slash line so far this season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Heaney Stats
- Andrew Heaney (2-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his sixth start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Heaney has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 22
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at Astros
|Apr. 16
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|2
|1
|0
|10
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 4
|2.2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Pfaadt's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 32 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .278/.359/.470 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 28 hits with four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .259/.320/.519 on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.