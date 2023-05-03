Bookmakers have listed player props for Marcus Semien and others when the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has collected 27 hits with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and five walks. He has driven in 10 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .265/.313/.490 slash line so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 at Rockies Apr. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (2-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his sixth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Heaney has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Apr. 27 6.0 4 3 3 6 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 22 6.0 5 2 2 4 2 at Astros Apr. 16 5.0 2 0 0 4 3 vs. Royals Apr. 10 5.0 2 1 0 10 2 vs. Orioles Apr. 4 2.2 7 7 7 2 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Pfaadt's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 32 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .278/.359/.470 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 28 hits with four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .259/.320/.519 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.