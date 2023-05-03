Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (18-11) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:05 PM on May 3.
The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (2-2) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Arizona has won nine of 19 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Arizona is No. 10 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (149 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Zac Gallen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|April 28
|@ Rockies
|W 9-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Kyle Freeland
|April 29
|@ Rockies
|W 11-4
|Tommy Henry vs Noah Davis
|April 30
|@ Rockies
|L 12-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Austin Gomber
|May 2
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Zac Gallen vs Jon Gray
|May 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Andrew Heaney
|May 5
|Nationals
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Josiah Gray
|May 6
|Nationals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 7
|Nationals
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Trevor Williams
|May 8
|Marlins
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Braxton Garrett
|May 9
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Jesús Luzardo
