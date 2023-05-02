Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (batting .240 in his past 10 games, with a home run, seven walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .279 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (37.5%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gray (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
