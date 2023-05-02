The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .383 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Perdomo has driven home a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings