Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .383 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Perdomo has driven home a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- The Rangers surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gray (1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.