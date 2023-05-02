Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .301 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Moreno is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 22 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has driven in a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.43 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers will send Gray (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.