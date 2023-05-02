Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .301 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Moreno is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 22 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has driven in a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings