Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is batting .301 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Moreno is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Moreno has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 22 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.3% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Moreno has driven in a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.43 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Gray (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
