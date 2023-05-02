After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Jon Gray) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)

Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Rivera got a hit in 59 of 102 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He hit a home run in 11 of 102 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera drove in a run in 29 games last season out 102 (28.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 36 of 102 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 44 .251 AVG .213 .299 OBP .285 .423 SLG .394 18 XBH 13 5 HR 7 20 RBI 20 38/11 K/BB 45/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 55 GP 47 34 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (53.2%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (17.0%) 19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (36.2%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.8%) 16 (29.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (27.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)