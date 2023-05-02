Marcus Semien is one of the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Tuesday (starting at 8:05 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (4-1) for his seventh start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 26 6.1 4 0 0 12 0 vs. Padres Apr. 21 7.0 2 0 0 11 0 at Marlins Apr. 16 6.2 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 10 7.0 3 0 0 11 1 at Padres Apr. 4 6.0 7 5 4 3 1

Geraldo Perdomo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Perdomo Stats

Geraldo Perdomo has 23 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .383/.456/.617 so far this season.

Perdomo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 29 3-for-5 2 1 4 6 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Apr. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 30 hits with six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.346/.455 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 28 hits with four doubles, eight home runs, nine walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .267/.322/.533 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.