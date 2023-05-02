Jon Gray gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers against Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (+120). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -145 +120 8 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have put together a 5-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Arizona has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arizona has played in 29 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-6 8-7 6-4 10-9 11-7 5-6

