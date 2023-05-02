Diamondbacks vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jon Gray gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers against Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
The Diamondbacks have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (+120). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-145
|+120
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 5-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Arizona has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).
- The Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Arizona has played in 29 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-6
|8-7
|6-4
|10-9
|11-7
|5-6
