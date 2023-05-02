Tuesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (17-11) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13) at 8:05 PM (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rangers, who is slightly favored by our model.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (4-1) for the Diamondbacks and Jon Gray (1-1) for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won five out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

Arizona has played as favorites of -155 or more once this season and won that game.

The Diamondbacks have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored 145 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule