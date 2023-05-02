The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while batting .193.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 37.0% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of them.

In 27 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In seven games this season, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 of 27 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

