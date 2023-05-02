Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while batting .193.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 37.0% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of them.
- In 27 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In seven games this season, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 of 27 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.43 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
