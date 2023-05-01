Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals Game 2 on May 1, 2023
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Player props are available for Nikola Jokic and Deandre Ayton, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (-125)
|9.5 (-105)
|0.5 (-175)
- The 15.5-point over/under set for Ayton on Monday is 2.5 lower than his season scoring average of 18.
- Ayton has pulled down 10 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Ayton's assist average -- 1.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (0.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-120)
|4.5 (-161)
|6.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+120)
- Devin Booker's 27.8 points per game average is 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- Booker has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).
- Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
- Booker has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-120)
|7.5 (-154)
|4.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-200)
- Kevin Durant's 29.1 points per game are 0.6 higher than Monday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 6.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).
- Durant averages five assists, 0.5 more than Monday's prop bet (4.5).
- He has hit two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-110)
|13.5 (-125)
|8.5 (-120)
|1.5 (+180)
- The 25.5 point total set for Jokic on Monday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).
- Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (13.5).
- Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (8.5).
- Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Suns player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-120)
|4.5 (-161)
|6.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+120)
- The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 4.5 less than his prop total on Monday (24.5).
- He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.
- Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Monday's prop bet (6.5).
- He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.