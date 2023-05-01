Player props are available for Nikola Jokic and Deandre Ayton, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-125) 9.5 (-105) 0.5 (-175)

The 15.5-point over/under set for Ayton on Monday is 2.5 lower than his season scoring average of 18.

Ayton has pulled down 10 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Ayton's assist average -- 1.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-120) 4.5 (-161) 6.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120)

Devin Booker's 27.8 points per game average is 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

Booker has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

Booker has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-120) 7.5 (-154) 4.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)

Kevin Durant's 29.1 points per game are 0.6 higher than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 6.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).

Durant averages five assists, 0.5 more than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

He has hit two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 13.5 (-125) 8.5 (-120) 1.5 (+180)

The 25.5 point total set for Jokic on Monday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).

Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (13.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (8.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-120) 4.5 (-161) 6.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120)

The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 4.5 less than his prop total on Monday (24.5).

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Monday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

