Player props are available for Nikola Jokic and Deandre Ayton, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST
15.5 (-125) 9.5 (-105) 0.5 (-175)
  • The 15.5-point over/under set for Ayton on Monday is 2.5 lower than his season scoring average of 18.
  • Ayton has pulled down 10 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Ayton's assist average -- 1.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-120) 4.5 (-161) 6.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120)
  • Devin Booker's 27.8 points per game average is 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • Booker has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).
  • Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
  • Booker has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-120) 7.5 (-154) 4.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)
  • Kevin Durant's 29.1 points per game are 0.6 higher than Monday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average -- 6.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).
  • Durant averages five assists, 0.5 more than Monday's prop bet (4.5).
  • He has hit two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-110) 13.5 (-125) 8.5 (-120) 1.5 (+180)
  • The 25.5 point total set for Jokic on Monday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).
  • Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (8.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-120) 4.5 (-161) 6.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120)
  • The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 4.5 less than his prop total on Monday (24.5).
  • He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.
  • Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Monday's prop bet (6.5).
  • He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

