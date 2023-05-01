The Denver Nuggets will meet the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Phoenix is 23-9 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns put up 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (113.2). Defensively they give up 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than away (113.9).

In 2022-23 Phoenix is conceding 4.7 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than on the road (113.9).

This year the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).

Suns Injuries