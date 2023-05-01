How to Watch the Suns vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets will meet the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Phoenix is 23-9 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.
- The Suns' 113.6 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns put up 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (113.2). Defensively they give up 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than away (113.9).
- In 2022-23 Phoenix is conceding 4.7 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than on the road (113.9).
- This year the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than away (27.7).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
