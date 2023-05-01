Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Phoenix Suns (45-37) will square off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Jamal Murray and Deandre Ayton are players to watch for the Nuggets and Suns, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, May 1

Monday, May 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Suns' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Suns, 125-107, on Saturday. Murray scored a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and Kevin Durant had 29 for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 29 14 1 1 3 1 Devin Booker 27 4 8 1 2 0 Deandre Ayton 14 7 1 0 0 0

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is averaging a team-best 10 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 18 points and 1.7 assists, making 58.9% of his shots from the field.

Devin Booker is averaging a team-best 27.8 points per contest. And he is contributing 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 49.4% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Suns get 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Durant.

Chris Paul is the Suns' top assist man (8.9 per game), and he produces 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. His assist average ranks him fourth in the league.

Torrey Craig is putting up 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 25.5 3.7 5.1 1.7 0.7 1.7 Kevin Durant 21.8 6.4 3.8 0.6 1 2 Chris Paul 12.6 3.8 5.1 1.4 0.6 2 Deandre Ayton 12.9 7.9 0.8 0.4 0.6 0 Torrey Craig 11.2 4.3 1.2 0.5 0.6 1.6

