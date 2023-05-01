The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has combined with its opponents to score more than 228.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.

Phoenix has a 225.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Phoenix has a 43-38-0 record against the spread this season.

The Suns have won in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Phoenix has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over seven times.

This year, Phoenix is 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-19-0 ATS (.512).

The Suns average only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44 Suns 43-38 7-6 42-40

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.