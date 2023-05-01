Suns vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Phoenix Suns.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup in this article.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-4)
|229
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|228.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-4)
|229
|-169
|+140
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|227.5
|-190
|+160
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and allowing 111.6 per contest, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.
- These teams average 229.4 points per game between them, 0.4 more than this game's point total.
- These teams allow 224.1 points per game combined, 4.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|30.5
|-105
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|28.5
|-120
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|15.5
|-125
|18.0
|Chris Paul
|13.5
|-125
|13.9
