In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Phoenix Suns.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and allowing 111.6 per contest, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.

These teams average 229.4 points per game between them, 0.4 more than this game's point total.

These teams allow 224.1 points per game combined, 4.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 30.5 -105 27.8 Kevin Durant 28.5 -120 29.1 Deandre Ayton 15.5 -125 18.0 Chris Paul 13.5 -125 13.9

