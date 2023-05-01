The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)

Nuggets (- 4) Pick OU: Under (229)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver (27-21-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (55.1%) than Phoenix (7-7-1) does as a 4+-point underdog (46.7%).

Phoenix and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, higher than the .281 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (9-23).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix scores 113.6 points per game and allow 111.6, ranking them 17th in the NBA offensively and sixth defensively.

This season the Suns are third-best in the league in assists at 27.3 per game.

In 2022-23, the Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

In 2022-23, Phoenix has attempted 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71% of Phoenix's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 29% have been 3-pointers.

