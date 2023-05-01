The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 29, Durant put up 29 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a 125-107 loss against the Nuggets.

Below we will break down Durant's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 29.1 28.3 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 7.3 Assists 4.5 5 4.5 PRA 41.5 40.7 40.1 PR 36.5 35.7 35.6 3PM 1.5 2 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Nuggets

Durant's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Kevin Durant vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 36 29 14 1 1 3 1 4/6/2023 41 29 7 4 6 1 0 3/31/2023 33 30 4 2 2 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Durant or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.