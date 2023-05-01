Kevin Durant NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Nuggets - May 1
The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below we will break down Durant's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|29.1
|28.3
|Rebounds
|7.5
|6.6
|7.3
|Assists
|4.5
|5
|4.5
|PRA
|41.5
|40.7
|40.1
|PR
|36.5
|35.7
|35.6
|3PM
|1.5
|2
|2.5
Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Durant's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.
- On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per game.
Kevin Durant vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/29/2023
|36
|29
|14
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4/6/2023
|41
|29
|7
|4
|6
|1
|0
|3/31/2023
|33
|30
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
