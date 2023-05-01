Devin Booker be on the court for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Monday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Booker, in his most recent game, had 27 points, eight assists and two blocks in a 125-107 loss to the Nuggets.

We're going to break down Booker's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 27.8 30.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.4 Assists 6.5 5.5 6.7 PRA 41.5 37.8 41.5 PR 35.5 32.3 34.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 2



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Nuggets

Booker has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 9.9 per game, which account for 14.4% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Booker is averaging six three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 40 27 4 8 0 2 1 4/6/2023 37 15 1 8 1 0 0 3/31/2023 35 27 2 6 2 0 1 12/25/2022 4 2 0 0 0 0 0

