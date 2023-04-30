Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .292 with two home runs, eight walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .308 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (40.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.38).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (1-4) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has a 9.28 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .322 to opposing batters.
