Nick Ahmed -- hitting .148 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is hitting .269 with three doubles and a home run.
  • Ahmed has recorded a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (35.3%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 9.28 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .322 batting average against him.
