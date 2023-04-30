Tony Finau is atop the field at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta after three rounds of play, with a score of -19. Play continues at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, watch the fourth round to see how the action plays out.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Start Time: 10:35 AM ET

10:35 AM ET Venue: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par/Distance: Par 71/7,456 yards

Par 71/7,456 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Mexico Open at Vidanta Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Tony Finau 1st -19 65-64-65 Akshay Bhatia 2nd -17 68-65-63 Jon Rahm 2nd -17 67-68-61 Brandon Wu 4th -16 66-64-67 Will Gordon 5th -13 67-66-67

Want to place a bet on the Mexico Open at Vidanta? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Mexico Open at Vidanta Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 12:47 PM ET Hole 1 Akshay Bhatia (-17/2nd), Jon Rahm (-17/2nd), Tony Finau (-19/1st) 12:36 PM ET Hole 1 Austin Smotherman (-12/6th), Will Gordon (-13/5th), Brandon Wu (-16/4th) 12:25 PM ET Hole 1 Andrew Putnam (-11/7th), Erik Van Rooyen (-11/7th), Eric Cole (-11/7th) 12:03 PM ET Hole 1 Michael Kim (-9/14th), Kevin Roy (-9/14th), Cameron Champ (-10/10th) 12:14 PM ET Hole 1 Ben Taylor (-10/10th), Emiliano Grillo (-10/10th), Carson Young (-10/10th) 11:19 AM ET Hole 1 Scott Piercy (-7/23rd), Charley Hoffman (-7/23rd), Francesco Molinari (-7/23rd) 11:41 AM ET Hole 1 Kevin Chappell (-8/17th), Dylan Wu (-8/17th), Beau Hossler (-8/17th) 12:25 PM ET Hole 10 Derek Lamely (E/68th), Lanto Griffin (+1/71st) 10:46 AM ET Hole 10 Taylor Pendrith (-6/30th), Sebastian Vazquez (-6/30th), Ben Martin (-6/30th) 11:08 AM ET Hole 1 Gary Woodland (-7/23rd), Stephan Jaeger (-7/23rd), Aaron Baddeley (-6/30th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.