Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .274 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (28.0%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in eight games this year (32.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (1-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty went five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
