Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .289 with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .258 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and three walks.
- In 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%) Marte has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In four games this year (16.0%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (16.0%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 13 of 25 games (52.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (1-4) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
