Gabriel Moreno -- batting .367 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .290 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (23.8%).

He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (47.6%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (19.0%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings