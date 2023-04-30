Evan Longoria -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .208.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 16 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Longoria has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

