Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-5 with a double in his last game, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Rockies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)
- Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- Rivera had a hit in 59 of 102 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He homered in 10.8% of his games last season (102 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Rivera picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his 102 games last season, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 36 of 102 games last year (35.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.8%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.251
|AVG
|.213
|.299
|OBP
|.285
|.423
|SLG
|.394
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|20
|38/11
|K/BB
|45/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|34 (61.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (53.2%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (17.0%)
|19 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (36.2%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (12.8%)
|16 (29.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (27.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Gomber (1-4 with a 9.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .322 batting average against him.
