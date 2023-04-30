How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker will take on the Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant at Coors Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 24th in MLB action with 24 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .425.
- The Diamondbacks have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.268).
- Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (141 total).
- The Diamondbacks' .318 on-base percentage ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank fourth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Arizona has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.325).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- Nelson has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Nelson will try to continue a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/24/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Brad Keller
|4/25/2023
|Royals
|L 5-4
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Brady Singer
|4/26/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|4/28/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kyle Freeland
|4/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-4
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Noah Davis
|4/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Austin Gomber
|5/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|5/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Andrew Heaney
|5/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Patrick Corbin
|5/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|5/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.