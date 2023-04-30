The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker will take on the Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant at Coors Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 24th in MLB action with 24 total home runs.

Arizona ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .425.

The Diamondbacks have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.268).

Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (141 total).

The Diamondbacks' .318 on-base percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank fourth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.325).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

Nelson has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Nelson will try to continue a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Tommy Henry Brad Keller 4/25/2023 Royals L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Brady Singer 4/26/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Zac Gallen Ryan Yarbrough 4/28/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Freeland 4/29/2023 Rockies W 11-4 Away Tommy Henry Noah Davis 4/30/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 5/2/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals - Home Merrill Kelly Patrick Corbin 5/6/2023 Nationals - Home - - 5/7/2023 Nationals - Home - -

