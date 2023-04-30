The Colorado Rockies will look to Charlie Blackmon for continued success at the plate when they square off against Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

The Diamondbacks are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+105). The over/under is 12 runs for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -125 +105 12 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've finished 5-1 in those games.

Arizona has gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-14-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they covered.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-6 8-6 6-3 10-9 11-7 5-5

