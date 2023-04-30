Sunday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-12) and the Colorado Rockies (8-20) clashing at Coors Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on April 30.

The probable starters are Ryne Nelson (1-1) for the Diamondbacks and Austin Gomber (1-4) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won five out of the six games in which they've been favored.

Arizona has entered six games this season favored by -125 or more and is 5-1 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 141 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule