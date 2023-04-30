Christian Walker and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .255.
  • Walker has picked up a hit in 15 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 26), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 games this year (53.8%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 26 games so far this year.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (57.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber (1-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 9.28 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander went five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .322 batting average against him.
