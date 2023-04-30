The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .469 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Rockies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .190 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

In 34.6% of his 26 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 38.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings