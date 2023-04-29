The Phoenix Suns (45-37) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Ball Arena on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Suns are coming off of a 136-130 win against the Clippers in their last outing on Tuesday. Devin Booker totaled 47 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Suns Season Insights

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Suns are posting 113.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 119.3 a contest.

Phoenix knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 110.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in the league.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 227

