The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -3.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix has combined with its opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.
  • Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Phoenix has a 43-38-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Suns have come away with eight wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has won four of its 15 games, or 26.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9
Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
  • Phoenix has been better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than on the road (21-19-0) this year.
  • The Suns put up only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44
Suns 43-38 10-9 42-40

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Suns
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
38-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-11
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
36-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-19
40-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.