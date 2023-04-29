The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and conceding 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.

These two teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 2.4 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 30.5 -110 27.8 Kevin Durant 27.5 -120 29.1 Deandre Ayton 15.5 -125 18.0 Chris Paul 14.5 +100 13.9 Torrey Craig 7.5 -105 7.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kevin Durant or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.