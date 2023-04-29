The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Suns Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-3.5) 227 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-3.5) 226.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-3.5) 227 -159 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-2.5) 226.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and conceding 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 2.4 more than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Devin Booker 30.5 -110 27.8
Kevin Durant 27.5 -120 29.1
Deandre Ayton 15.5 -125 18.0
Chris Paul 14.5 +100 13.9
Torrey Craig 7.5 -105 7.4

