The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023

8:30 PM ET

Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Suns 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3)

Nuggets (- 3) Pick OU: Under (227)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 52.7% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 3 or more (40%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix and its opponents are more successful (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Suns have a .281 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-23).

Suns Performance Insights

With 113.6 points scored per game and 111.6 points allowed, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA on offense and sixth defensively.

With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns are third-best in the NBA.

The Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

In 2022-23, Phoenix has taken 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71% of Phoenix's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 29% have been 3-pointers.

