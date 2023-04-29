Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Suns 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3)
- Pick OU:
Under (227)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 52.7% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 3 or more (40%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix and its opponents are more successful (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Suns have a .281 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-23).
Suns Performance Insights
- With 113.6 points scored per game and 111.6 points allowed, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA on offense and sixth defensively.
- With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns are third-best in the NBA.
- The Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
- In 2022-23, Phoenix has taken 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71% of Phoenix's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 29% have been 3-pointers.
