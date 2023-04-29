On Saturday, Pavin Smith (.375 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .343 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In 57.1% of his games this season (eight of 14), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In six games this year (42.9%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.16 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (36 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Davis (0-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
  • His last time out came on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.