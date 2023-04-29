Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Pavin Smith (.375 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .343 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (eight of 14), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this year (42.9%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.16 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (36 total, 1.3 per game).
- Davis (0-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
- His last time out came on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.