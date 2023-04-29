Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has six doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .277.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (29.2%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In eight games this season (33.3%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (36 total, 1.3 per game).
- Davis (0-0) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, April 21, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
