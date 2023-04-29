The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a double) against the Rockies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .280 with seven doubles and six walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), with multiple hits on six occasions (27.3%).

He has not gone deep in his 22 games this year.

Rojas has an RBI in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 games this season (45.5%), including three multi-run games (13.6%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings