Josh Okogie could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 136-130 win against the Clippers, Okogie totaled 11 points and two steals.

Below, we dig into Okogie's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.3 6.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.9 Assists -- 1.5 1.9 PRA -- 12.3 12.7 PR -- 10.8 10.8 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 5.6% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.8 per contest.

Okogie is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Okogie's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Josh Okogie vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 22 5 3 2 0 1 2 3/31/2023 29 14 5 0 4 0 1 1/11/2023 34 14 9 5 1 0 1 12/25/2022 10 4 2 1 0 0 0

