After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Noah Davis) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is batting .208 with three walks.
  • In three of nine games this season (33.3%), Herrera has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Herrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Davis (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
