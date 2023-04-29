On Saturday, Geraldo Perdomo (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .370 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Perdomo has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits eight times (40.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (35.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (15.0%).

In nine games this year (45.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

