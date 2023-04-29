Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has four doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .290.
- In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has driven in a run in 10 games this season (47.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (60.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 36 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Rockies will look to Davis (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, April 21, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
