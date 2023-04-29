On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has four doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .290.

In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has driven in a run in 10 games this season (47.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings