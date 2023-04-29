The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .229.

Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), with at least two hits three times (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Longoria has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in five of 15 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings